MP Assembly polls to hinge on sentiments, says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing Karnataka elections, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday said that elections of Madhya Pradesh would also hinge on people’s sentiments.

“Sentiments of people are with Congress so we are sure of winning the polls in the state,” he said during an informal conversation with editors of newspapers in the city.

Nath said that when people vote on sentiments no matter who you give ticket to that person wins. Replying to a query, the senior Congress leader said that his party stands at disadvantage when it comes to structural reforms.

“We need to work in that direction,” he added. Citing various Congress surveys during General Elections 2019, Nath said that he knew before hand that Jyotiraditya Scindia would lose elections by around 1 lakh votes.

However, he sidestepped a query regarding number of seats Congress was expected to win in the assembly polls and said “CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan loves to make such predictions. I don’t have such a habit.”

Nath, however, stated that he was getting a survey done to identify winnable candidates on nearly 60 to 65 seats in the state. The ex-CM stated that he would signal selected party candidates nearly two months in advance so that they can prepare properly for polls.

To a query, he stated that if any leader wants to cross over from BJP to Congress then he would go by the advice of local party workers