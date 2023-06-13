MP Assembly Election-2023: Training Of Deputy District Election Officers, RO & ARO begins

Election Commission of India | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India, preliminary preparations for the forthcoming Assembly Election have started in the district. In this connection, the training of deputy district election officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers of the Indore and Ujjain districts began in the city on Monday.

In all, 90 deputy district election officers, returning and assistant returning officers of 15 districts are participating in this training programme. The training programme will continue till June 15.

Basant Kurre, joint chief electoral officer of the state, inaugurated the training programme at Holkar Science College. The work of imparting training is being done by the master trainers from the Election Commission of India.

A similar training programme will also be organised in the city from June 19 to June 22 and from July 3 to July 6.