MP: ASI severely injured trying to stop fruit vendors’ fight in Agar Malwa

Representative Photo

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst rising incidents of violence, not only innocents, but government officials are getting injured now. A similar incident has been witnessed in Agar Malwa district where ASI Anil Sharma got severely wounded while trying to stop fight between fruit vendors on Sunday. The video of the incident has gone viral in which Mubarik Khan, a fruit seller landed into a dispute with other vendors due to the position of their stalls in front of the old municipality building. The matter went to such an extent that Mubarik took out a knife from his pocket while the other man held an iron rod.

As both of them kept pummelling each other recklessly, ASI Sharma, who was on a routine patrol in civil dress, came in between. In his attempt to stop the two, he got critically injured by the iron rod. The fruit sellers also got wounded. On this matter police officer Santosh Kauri said, ‘The ASI’s leg has been injured. He has been admitted to Agar district hospital and is undergoing treatment.’ ‘If we find that the fruit sellers were encroaching on the spot, then we will take strict action against them’, Kauri added.