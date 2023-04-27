Indore: Thieves break lock at Agar Malwa SP’s house

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons attempted to steal from the house of superintendent of police, Agar-Malwa, in the Lasudia area on Wednesday morning, police said on Thursday. There was no one in the house at that time.

Investigating officer SI RS Dandotiya from the Lasudia police station said that the incident took place at the house of Agar-Malwa SP Santosh Kori in a township on Bypass Road. His wife has lodged a complaint that she had gone somewhere on Wednesday morning and when she returned around 11 am, she found the lock of the collapsible gate in front of the main entrance door broken. She checked the CCTVs installed there and found that two persons in a car had reached there and had broke open the lock.

It is believed that when the men saw the CCTV they fled.

A case has been registered against two unidentified persons and they are being searched for based on the CCTV footage. The CCTVs of other places in the township are also being examined by the police to see their car number.