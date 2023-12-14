MP: Arif Khan Weaves Wall Hanging Of Maheshwar Fort, Ahilya Bai's Picture | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a historic feat for Maheshwar's famed handloom industry, Sant Kabir Awardee master weaver Mohammad Arif Khan has handloomed the wall hanging of Maheshwar Fort and a picture of Holkar dynasty monarch Ahilya Bai, for the first time.

This innovative venture adds a unique touch to the centuries-old tradition of weaving sarees, turbans, gamchas, shawls, dress materials, and more in Maheshwar.

Situated on the banks of the Narmada River, Maheshwar's ancient charm lies in its picturesque ghats, temples, and forts. The intricate stone engravings in the temples and ghats not only showcase cultural richness but also inspire designs for the globally acclaimed handloom industry of Maheshwar.

Arif Khan, a dedicated traditional weaver with two decades of experience, took up the challenge to introduce these iconic images into handloom creations. Using red mercerised cotton for warp and weft and meticulously hand-weaving yellow Meenakari thread, he spent three months designing and 15 days weaving this distinctive wall hanging, measuring 24 inches in length and 12 inches in width.

Arif Khan's commitment to innovation earned him the prestigious Sant Kabir Award from the Madhya Pradesh State Government in 2017-18. Not limiting himself to conventional products like sarees and dress materials, he envisions a broader scope for diversification within the Maheshwari Handloom Industry.

To support his vision and creativity, Arif Khan has received guidance and support from Project Handmade in India (HMI) at the Maheshwar office of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad.

Since 2019, he has actively participated in various training programmes, including digital marketing, exposure visits, soft skills, capacity building, and productivity improvement, provided by EDII-HMI. These initiatives empower him to continually explore new ideas and contribute to the vibrant landscape of Maheshwar's handloom tradition.