MP: APMC Employees’ Strike Likely Paralyse Farm Market

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Pressing their prolonged unaddressed demands, employees of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Khetia have initiated an indefinite strike, in response to a call by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Employees Federation.

The strike commenced on Monday, creating significant concern for the region's agricultural sector.

The APMC in Khetia plays a pivotal role in the trade of cultivated cotton, with a crucial cotton purchasing window set up just on Saturday. However, due to the impending strike, farmers refrained from delivering their produce. In a show of solidarity and determination, striking employees blocked the main entrance to the APMC and conducted a sit-in protest outside the APMC office, shouting slogans in support of their unresolved demands.

Notably, retired employee Vaman Varude has emerged as a prominent coordinator for this movement, further highlighting the seriousness of the situation. The strike added to a series of labour disputes across the state, resulting in disruptions to various essential services.

The APMC employees’ strike has the potential to cripple market arrivals and auction activities, adding more pressure to an already strained agricultural sector. The government's response to these demands will be closely monitored as the strike unfolds.

