MP: Anveshika enters QFs of badminton championship

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of Dewas Anveshika Dubey reached the quarter-finals of state-level badminton championship conducted by Madhya Pradesh Badminton Association at Arena Badminton Club, Indore. According to her coach, Rohit Gupta, she defeated Tanvi Dubey from Indore. Coach Rohit informed that two more players from the city Ronak Shastri and Priyanshi Thapliyal performed well but had to face defeat. On the achievement of

Anveshika, municipality chairman Ravi Jain, district sports officer Hemant Suvir, badminton association president Ajay Malhotra, and others congratulated them. Reportedly, more than 300 players across the state are taking part in the tournament.

Dewas teacher pedals 50 km everyday to save environment

A teacher from Dewas, Ashish Gupta cycles everyday for 50 kilometres, motivating others to 'Save Environment'. According to him, he cycles daily from Dewas to Indore and back encouraging people to join him. He has completed 6,500 kilometres within five months. He is also working on the 'Pedal to Protect Environment' project. His main motive is to encourage youth to often use bicycles instead of petrol-diesel vehicles. This will improve the quality of air and will also save fossil fuels from getting extinct says he.

