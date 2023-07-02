MP: Anurag Sanstha Raises Awareness On Environmental Conservation In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Anurag Sanstha has been organising awareness marches which are conducted on first Sunday of each month to raise awareness on environment conservation and its protection.

While attending the march, senior social activists Rajesh Medatwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched various campaigns for cleanliness and water conservation in the country. He further said that Anurag Sanstha has submitted a memorandum to Mandsaur Municipal Council (MMC) to launch similar campaigns and programmes for cleanliness of the city.

Medatwal added that these types of marches play a pivotal role in understanding the environment, the impact of human behaviour on it and the importance of its protection. Chandrashekhar Gaur, Satyanarayan Bhuria, Ramesh Soni, Banshilal Tank, Dr Devendra Puranic, Rajaram Tanwar, Brajesh Sanadhya, Azizullah Khan and others were also present on the occasion.