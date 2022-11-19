MP: Another suspect arrested in Burhanpur District Hospital scam

Accused Anand Dixit | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police arrested another suspect in the Burhanpur District Hospital scam case on Friday.

Talking to the media persons, Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar said that the accused, Dr Anand Dixit, had been arrested while travelling from Jagganathpuri to Raipur. “We caught him close to Raipur and then brought him to Burhanpur. The court has granted five days remand for the accused.” Dixit managed to conceal his identity and was absconding for the past four months.

SP Kumar also said that the police team constituted to nab Dixit will be rewarded a sum of Rs 10,000.

Dixit had collaborated with the main accused Dr Navlakhe to make a bogus firm. The accused then transacted Rs seven Lakh using the firm’s name. The police have arrested 15 people in the case out of a total of 17 accused.

About Rs, 12 crores were scammed off the funds sent by the administration for the treatment of patients during the corona period. After the scam came to light, the police have been investigating the matter. Two accused are still on the run in the case.