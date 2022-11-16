Burhanpur: Another teacher held in recruitment scam

FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police in Burhanpur arrested another accused teacher in the year 2018 teachers’ recruitment scam. As many as 26 accused have been arrested so far in the case. Those who have been arrested are identified as Rajesh Bholankar (41), a resident of Indira Colony, Burhanpur. He was arrested for getting the job on the basis of forged documents.

He was booked at Kotwali police station under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, 204, 120B, 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13, 1 of Prevention of Corruption Act. Kotwali police will continue investigation into the matter after getting more information and documents from the education department and more arrests are expected in the case in the future as well.