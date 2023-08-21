MP: Another Land Dispute Brewing In Dhar Raksha Samiti & Muslims Face Each Other |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): After St Teresa School land scam, Dhar may soon witness another dispute over land at Hatwara locality. Saanskritik Dharohar Raksha Samiti and Muslims have locked horns over the said land.

Recently, members of Saanskritik Dharohar Raksha Samiti submitted a memorandum asking PWD to recover rent from the Muslims for Imambara Chhapar (a place where Tajiyas are kept).

However, instead of paying rent or vacating the land, the Muslims have staked claim over the land stating that it was a Waqf property.

On Monday, Muslims submitted a memorandum and also replied to the said notice, stating that the land belonged to the Muslim society and was the property of the Waqf Board.

Many community members went to the PWD officer and said that if this property belonged to PWD, then whatever ownership papers the department had should be made available to them.

“We want peace in the city. We are ready to move the court for it,” they said. In response, Saanskritik Dharohar Raksha Samiti would hold awareness campaign on August 24.

A letter was also shared among Hindus, in which the Collector directed the PWD to allow the Imambara to keep the government tazia there. Notably, the Imambara was a building located in Hatwara in Dhar, where official Tazia was kept from the estate time.

But later, the property came under PWD. In 1977, Akil Mohammad gave an application to the collector seeking permission to keep Tajiya in the Imambara.

Then deputy collector directed the PWD to allow Tajiya in the Imambara for 15 days and also to charge rent for the same. However, PWD neither bothered to recover rent nor get the land vacated.

Saanskritik Dharohar Raksha Samiti was demanding that the land be vacated in compliance with the order. Collector and the SP also reviewed the situation in the city.