 MP: Another Land Dispute Brewing In Dhar Raksha Samiti & Muslims Face Each Other
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Another Land Dispute Brewing In Dhar Raksha Samiti & Muslims Face Each Other

MP: Another Land Dispute Brewing In Dhar Raksha Samiti & Muslims Face Each Other

However, instead of paying rent or vacating the land, the Muslims have staked claim over the land stating that it was a Waqf property.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
MP: Another Land Dispute Brewing In Dhar Raksha Samiti & Muslims Face Each Other |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): After St Teresa School land scam, Dhar may soon witness another dispute over land at Hatwara locality. Saanskritik Dharohar Raksha Samiti and Muslims have locked horns over the said land.

Recently, members of Saanskritik Dharohar Raksha Samiti submitted a memorandum asking PWD to recover rent from the Muslims for Imambara Chhapar (a place where Tajiyas are kept).

However, instead of paying rent or vacating the land, the Muslims have staked claim over the land stating that it was a Waqf property.  

On Monday, Muslims submitted a memorandum and also replied to the said notice, stating that the land belonged to the Muslim society and was the property of the Waqf Board.

Many community members went to the PWD officer and said that if this property belonged to PWD, then whatever ownership papers the department had should be made available to them.

Read Also
Pseudo-Secularists Afraid Of Taking Lord Ram's Name Now Chanting Hanuman Chalisa Thanks To Modi's...
article-image

“We want peace in the city. We are ready to move the court for it,” they said. In response, Saanskritik Dharohar Raksha Samiti would hold awareness campaign on August 24.

A letter was also shared among Hindus, in which the Collector directed the PWD to allow the Imambara to keep the government tazia there. Notably, the Imambara was a building located in Hatwara in Dhar, where official Tazia was kept from the estate time.

But later, the property came under PWD. In 1977, Akil Mohammad gave an application to the collector seeking permission to keep Tajiya in the Imambara.

Then deputy collector directed the PWD to allow Tajiya in the Imambara for 15 days and also to charge rent for the same. However, PWD neither bothered to recover rent nor get the land vacated.

Saanskritik Dharohar Raksha Samiti was demanding that the land be vacated in compliance with the order. Collector and the SP also reviewed the situation in the city.

Read Also
Bhopal: Shivraj Distributes Appointment Letters To Over 5k Teachers; PM Modi Addresses Virtually
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Minors Rescued From Banchara Makeshifts, 4 Held

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Minors Rescued From Banchara Makeshifts, 4 Held

Madhya Pradesh: Devotees Throng Nagdev Temple On Nag Panchami 

Madhya Pradesh: Devotees Throng Nagdev Temple On Nag Panchami 

Veer Savarkar Awakened Spirit Of Patriotism: Dr Dave

Veer Savarkar Awakened Spirit Of Patriotism: Dr Dave

Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Officials Visit Aastha Gram

Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Officials Visit Aastha Gram

Madhya Pradesh: Over 15 Snakes rescued On Nag-Panchami In Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Over 15 Snakes rescued On Nag-Panchami In Khandwa