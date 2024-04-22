 MP: Ancient Temple Of Rokadiya Baba Hanuman, A Beacon Of Faith For 500 Years In Khetia
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Ancient Temple Of Rokadiya Baba Hanuman, A Beacon Of Faith For 500 Years In Khetia

MP: Ancient Temple Of Rokadiya Baba Hanuman, A Beacon Of Faith For 500 Years In Khetia

Among the revered sites, the 500-year-old Rokadiya temple stands out as a testament to faith, where devotees' wishes are believedáto be fulfilled merely by the darshan of Baba Hanuman Ji.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
article-image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Hanuman Prakatotsav and Bhandaros, organised by the Rokadiya Hanuman Bhakta Mandal in Khetia, have drawn thousands of devotees to the sacred garden near Gayatri Shakti Peeth. Among the revered sites, the 500-year-old Rokadiya temple stands out as a testament to faith, where devotees' wishes are believedáto be fulfilled merely by the darshan of Baba Hanuman Ji.

Situated three kilometres away from Khetia village in Barwani district, Rokadiya temple serves as the spiritual heart for countless devotees, drawing them from both urban and rural areas. Each morning, as the temple doors open, a stream of devotees arrives to offer worship, recite special mantras, and present Chola to Hanuman Ji.

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Address Grand Gathering At Dhar On April 27
article-image

The temple buzzes with various programmes, including Sunderkand recitals and Hanuman Chalisa Bhajans, enriching the spiritual experience for all. Moreover, the temple complex boasts a four-feet statue of Hanuman Ji and a historic cave door, rumoured to have served as a secret passage during the reign of kings.

Nearby, the statue of Panchmukhi Hanuman Ji, at the Nagnath Temple complex, receives devout worship and ritualistic offerings daily. Beyond Khetia, the ancient Ramgarh fort houses a majestic thousand-year-old statue of Shri Rambhakt Hanuman Ji, standing tall amidst the Satpura hills. This fortress temple remains a focal point of devotion for multitudes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Ancient Temple Of Rokadiya Baba Hanuman, A Beacon Of Faith For 500 Years In Khetia

MP: Ancient Temple Of Rokadiya Baba Hanuman, A Beacon Of Faith For 500 Years In Khetia

MP: Mandleshwar Janpad CEO Accused Of Suppressing Corruption Charges Against Jalud Secy

MP: Mandleshwar Janpad CEO Accused Of Suppressing Corruption Charges Against Jalud Secy

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Demands Congress Apology Over Ram Temple Issue

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Demands Congress Apology Over Ram Temple Issue

MP: Online IPL Betting Racket Busted; Assets Worth ₹ 5 Cr Seized, 9 Arrested In Neemuch

MP: Online IPL Betting Racket Busted; Assets Worth ₹ 5 Cr Seized, 9 Arrested In Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Mother-Son Killed, 11 Injured In SUV-Car Collision In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Mother-Son Killed, 11 Injured In SUV-Car Collision In Khargone