MP: Ancient Temple Of Rokadiya Baba Hanuman, A Beacon Of Faith For 500 Years In Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Hanuman Prakatotsav and Bhandaros, organised by the Rokadiya Hanuman Bhakta Mandal in Khetia, have drawn thousands of devotees to the sacred garden near Gayatri Shakti Peeth. Among the revered sites, the 500-year-old Rokadiya temple stands out as a testament to faith, where devotees' wishes are believedáto be fulfilled merely by the darshan of Baba Hanuman Ji.

Situated three kilometres away from Khetia village in Barwani district, Rokadiya temple serves as the spiritual heart for countless devotees, drawing them from both urban and rural areas. Each morning, as the temple doors open, a stream of devotees arrives to offer worship, recite special mantras, and present Chola to Hanuman Ji.

The temple buzzes with various programmes, including Sunderkand recitals and Hanuman Chalisa Bhajans, enriching the spiritual experience for all. Moreover, the temple complex boasts a four-feet statue of Hanuman Ji and a historic cave door, rumoured to have served as a secret passage during the reign of kings.

Nearby, the statue of Panchmukhi Hanuman Ji, at the Nagnath Temple complex, receives devout worship and ritualistic offerings daily. Beyond Khetia, the ancient Ramgarh fort houses a majestic thousand-year-old statue of Shri Rambhakt Hanuman Ji, standing tall amidst the Satpura hills. This fortress temple remains a focal point of devotion for multitudes.