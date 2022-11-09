MP: American delegates all praise for traditional Bagh print

FP PHOTO

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-member-delegation of America visited Bagh Print workshop organised by gold medalist Mohammad Yusuf Khatri and national awardee Mohammad Bilal Khatri and evinced a keen interest in Bagh print (traditional handicraft) of the area in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Initially, Yusuf Khatri and his entire family accorded a warm welcome to visiting dignitaries and apprised visiting dignitaries about the Bagh’s rich and varied handicraft work/ products, which are great in demand in the domestic and foreign markets.

One of the delegates extended gratitude to the entire family for the grand manner welcome and reviving the living legacy of Indian art and craft to state, national and international levels as well. Today, Indian indigenous, local products of Bagh print are recognized across the globe.

It is to be noted that Bagh print is a colourful, vibrant traditional handicraft originating in Bagh, Dhar district. Its name is derived from the village of Bagh located on the banks of the Bagh River. Such foreign visits in future would strengthen our approach to soft power and diplomacy across the globe.