MP: Ambedkar was miracle man of 20th century, says Dr Pawan Kumar Chilloria

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): On the 132nd birth anniversary of the father of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a cultural programme was organised at Prime Hospital and Research Centre in Dewas. The function was inaugurated with a cake-cutting ceremony. Addressing the event, Prime Hospital director Dr Pawan Kumar Chilloria said that Ambedkar was a miracle man of the 20th century.

Ambedkar Jayanti is an annual festival celebrated in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar who was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and politician and is best known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Chilloria said.

On this day, people pay their respects to Dr BR Ambedkar by offering flowers, lighting candles and organising cultural events. Director of Mother India School Mukti Dubey, social worker and teacher Meherban Singh and others were also present.

Read Also Dewas News Diary: District Cycling Assn to conduct competition