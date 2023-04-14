 Dewas News Diary: District Cycling Assn to conduct competition
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To promote cycling in the city, a competition will be organised in the city on April 30 by District Cycling Association. The poster of the competition was released by Vikram Singh Puar in the presence of all office bearers on Thursday. Cyclists from the city and surrounding areas can participate in the competition. An individual can also participate with a conventional cycle.

A 12-kilometre race would be organised for under-18 category and 21-kilometre for senior category. Cyclists selected in the competition would participate in the state championship to be held later this year. Cash prizes would be given to the first three cyclists and finisher medals and certificates would be given to all other cyclists. Contestants can participate by registering online.

Oath-taking ceremony ends

The oath-taking ceremony of the new executive committee of Maheshwari Mahila Sangthan concluded at Kantaphod in Dewas. The oath to the executive committee was administered by newly elected West Madhya Pradesh president Usha Sodani.

President Mangla Parwal of Dewas, secretary Ritu Tapadia of Loharda, treasurer Sandhya Jaju of Bhaurasa, organization minister Manisha Lathi of Sonkatch and others were

sworn-in. Outgoing president Sadhna Biyani, secretary Sheela Daga, district Maheshwari Samaj president Kailash Daga and secretary Prakash Mantri were present on this occasion.

