 MP: Amaltas Hospital honoured for contribution in TB eradication
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 01:33 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel honoured Amaltas Hospital of Dewas at Bhopal Rajbhawan for excellence in the field of curing Tuberculosis (TB) under TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on Tuesday.

Dr Sanjay Chaurasia and Dr Ashfaq Modiwala of Amaltas Hospital were felicitated with citations. The Governor congratulated the doctors and staff for the excellent work of Amaltas Hospital in his address.

So far, the hospital has adopted 100 TB patients. It would provide free food and medicines to patients for about six months.

It would work according to the guidelines of the Health Department and assured that the hospital would be ready to adopt more patients if needed.

