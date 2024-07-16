MP: Alot Civil Hospital Receives NQAS Certification

Staff standing outside hospital |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot Civil Hospital achieved second place in the state with an impressive 89.83 per cent in quality, earning the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) Certificate from the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. This recognition highlights Alot Civil Hospital's exceptional healthcare services and treatment facilities.

On Monday, a team led by Dr Indrajeet Kaur from Punjab and Dr Aarti Soni from Chandigarh inspected Alot Civil Hospital. They assessed the quality of services, collected patient feedback and focused on the delivery ward.

The Union Health Ministry awarded the certificate to Alot Civil Hospital in Ratlam district, while Mandla's Civil Hospital secured the top spot with a 94.5 per cent score.

The Central Health Department team evaluated various health centres across the state to ensure they met stringent quality standards.

Dr Devendra Maurya, Block Medical Officer at Alot Civil Hospital, explained that the certification process involved rigorous testing of parameters such as available services, patient rights, clinical services and infection control. Alongside Dr Maurya, Medical Officer Abdul Qadir, Dr Rohit Chaudhary and Dr Bhavna Baghela contribute to the hospital's high standards.