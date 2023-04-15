MP: Alirajpur's Nimita selected as assistant loco pilot in Western Railway

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nimita Sharma has become the first woman from the district to be selected as an assistant loco pilot in Western Railways.

Hailing from Gadath Road, Alirajpur, Nimita Sharma Kulkarni, completed her secondary education from Don Bosco School, Alirajpur before moving to Indore for pursuing her engineering degree in Electronics and Communication.

She continued her preparations for Railway competitive examinations along with pursuing her master's degree. Sharma’s husband Piyush Kulkarni, hailing from Narmadapuram, is posted as a junior engineer in the Indian Railways.

Union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change Ashwini Kumar Choubey handed over her appointment letter at an employment fair in Ahmedabad. Sharma expressed gratitude and attributed her success to her family. She is the new source of inspiration for young girls in the region to make a mark in life.

Nimita will join Ratlam Division on April 17, where she will be given three months training. Following which, she will be sent for training at different places of Western Railway.

MLA Mukesh Patel, BJP state vice president Nagar Singh Chouhan, municipal council president Sena Patel, district panchayat president Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan and others extended their best wishes for future endeavours.