MP: AIOCD Opposes Proposed Narcotics Rules, Cites Concerns Over Compliance & Medicine Shortages In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) voiced strong opposition to the recent public notification issued by CBN on August 5. This notification mandates drug dealers, chemists and stockiest to periodically submit data online regarding the diversion of narcotics and psychotropic drugs.

Mandsaur District Chemist and Druggist Association district president Manish Chaudhary and secretary Pankaj Surana expressed concerns that the complexity of the new reporting requirements could deter members from dealing with these essential formulations. They emphasised that AIOCD represents medicine dealers across all states and union territories, ensuring the availability of vital medications to those in need throughout India.

AIOCD has received numerous complaints regarding the implementation of the Public Notice, particularly about the intricate format required for compliance. General secretary of AIOCD, Rajiv Singhal highlighted that Rule 65, which the notification seeks to enforce, is intended for manufacturers of psychotropic substances and should not extend to the pharmaceutical trade. The organisation pointed out that many rural areas in India frequently experience internet and power outages, making compliance even more challenging.

AIOCD fears that enforcement of these new rules could result in a shortage of essential medicines across the country, exacerbating existing healthcare challenges. In light of these concerns, AIOCD has formally requested the narcotics department to reconsider the applicability of Rule 65 to traders and amend public notice accordingly.