MP: Ahead of Ram Navami, special focus on social media, peace committee meeting held in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): With Ram Navami and other major festivals approaching, the district-level peace committee met on Saturday in Khargone to review security arrangements in the town to ensure peaceful celebrations of all the festivals. Shivraj Singh Verma, the collector, presided over the meeting.

The collector urged community members to celebrate the festivals peacefully and not to believe rumours spread on social media sites. He also stated that social media will be scrutinised.

Collector and committee members also discussed various issues concerning law and order and civic amenities in advance of upcoming festivals. SP Dharma Veer Singh stated that a special team has been formed to monitor social media sites in order to dispel rumours and misinformation.

The committee members were urged to remain active in the field and to coordinate with police and district administration officials. Following previous incidents of violence and arson, police are being extra cautious.

Each corporator would be given responsibility for their respective wards. The meeting was also attended by Additional Collector JS Baghel, KK Malaviya, ASP Manish Khatri, municipal chief Mati Chhaya Joshi, and other committee members.