MP: Ahead Of Polls, Collector, SP Inspect Inter-State Check Posts

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): District Election Officer and Collector Dr Rahul Fating along with SP Punit Gehlod inspected inter-state check posts in the district on Thursday. Inspecting checking posts at Bhamrata, Khetiya, Dhavadi, they directed members of the static surveillance team to conduct surprise checks at the inter-state check posts to control illegal transportation of liquor, cash and drugs like ganja. Static surveillance teams would ensure 24 hours’ surveillance.

They also sought cooperation from Maharashtra Police officials and directed them to curb unethical activities in the border area. SDM Ramesh Chandra Sisodia, SDOP Rajpur Rohit Alava, tehsildar Hitendra Bhavsar, BMO Arvind Kirade, naib tehsildar Sunil Sisodia, Pansemal janpad panchayat CEO Mahesh Patidar, city inspector Sher Singh Baghel and CMO Mohan Alava also attended the meeting.

Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections are going on at a large scale in thedistrict.SP Puneet Gehlot said that various teams have been constitueted to monitor the election related activities in poll bound district.

Notably, Khetia is situated at the border ofMaharashtra and Madhya Pradesh (also known as gateway to MadhyaPradesh from the west).

