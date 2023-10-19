Madhya Pradesh: Woman Hangs Self In Indore

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old widow woman committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling at her place in Palasia police station area on Tuesday. The reason for her extreme decision is unknown as she did not leave any suicide note.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rupali Silawat, a resident of Badi Gwaltoli. She was alone when she hanged herself to the ceiling.

Her son found Rupali hanging when he returned to the house. The woman was a widow and is survived by the son. The police have begun the investigation and have conducted the post-mortem.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)