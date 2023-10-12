 MP: Agrasen Jayanti Mahotsav Celebrations In Full Swing
The debate topic centred around the government's provision of free facilities and its impact on the future of society and the country.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Agrawal community organised several competitions and cultural events in nine-day celebration for Agrasen Jayanti Mahotsav in Dhar. Isha Agarwal secured the first position at the idol decoration competition and second by Shweta Agarwal.

The celebrations also featured a Bollywood antakshari and DJ night organized by Shri Aggarwal Creative Thinkers Group. The entertainment-packed evening, featuring Dhoom Group of Indore, delighted the audience with Dhoom-style antakshari.

Similarly, Agarwal Sakhi Samiti organised a "Sanatan Dharma Jodi Banao" competition, where participants paired characters from Indian Sanatan Dharma. The event was graced by prominent community members and leaders. The festivities are set to continue with more exciting competitions and events, including a dance competition by Agarwal Balika Mandal and extemporaneous speech and debate competitions.

