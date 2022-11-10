MP: After malfunctioning in a digital system, local MLA helps farmers to get fertilizer manually in Alot

FP PHOTO

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): With an ongoing sowing season in full swing, scores of farmers in the state are running from pillar to post to get fertilizers for their farms.

Here in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district, many of the farmers waiting in a long queue are not getting the fertilizers for the last two-day due to malfunctioning in the digital system at the distribution system.

As soon as the local MLA Manoj Chawla came to know about the farmer’s plight, he rushed to the centre and opened a godown and distributed fertilizers to the farmers.

Because of the problem being faced by the farmers, Chawla raised the shutter of the warehouse and asked the farmers to take the fertilizer, as soon as the MLA said this, the farmers entered the warehouse and lifted the sacks of fertilizers kept there and brought them out of the warehouse.

After which the farmers kept all the fertilizer bags in the courtyard outside the warehouse, MLA Manoj Chawla called the officers and while scolding them, ordered them to give fertilizer to the farmers on the acknowledgement slips instead of the digital thumb. Following this, the officials gave tokens to the farmers and started distributing fertilizers.

Attacking the state government, MLA Chawla lashed out at the officials. The MLA said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government in the state has failed to provide fertilizers to the farmers. Even the farmers are not getting transformers, due to which water is not reaching the fields and now even for fertilizers, the farmers are having to suffer throughout the day. We are standing with the farmers, he said.