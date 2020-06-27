MP: After blanket ban on online classes for pre-primary, primary kids, Indore private schools urge parents to support online education for children

Indore: Private schools in the city are collecting feedbacks from parents and urging them to support online classes for pre-primary and primary classes as well. The feedbacks are being collected online.
After receiving a number of complaints from parents, Madhya Pradesh school education department had ordered all schools to stop online classes for pre-primary and primary classes last week.
The order issued by the commissioner, Rajya Shiksha Kendra said that decision has been taken in view of the problems being faced by students who do not have a digital device and who are facing problems in recharging data.
Further, it noted that complaints had been received that some schools were conducting very long online classes, putting students and their parents to inconvenience.
Following a complete ban on online classes for pre-primary and primary classes, schools are now trying to show a different side of the coin, where parents are supportive and in favour of classes. Schools are continuously sending out messages to parents asking them to give positive feedback to online classes via online surveys.
A message from a school principal to parents reads, “As we all are aware of the state government has directed all schools not to conduct online classes for children between Montessori to Class 5.” Further, it added that we respect the government orders, but at the same time we have been getting very positive feedback from parents who are extremely happy and satisfied with the classes we had been conducting for our children.
“Here I would like to reiterate that the school had not loaded the children with an extensive online schedule,” the message said. It claimed that the schedule was easy, interactive and student-friendly. “The hours devoted per week were also easy on the children. We had also been actively having one to one meetings with our children and their parents, to understand if and where they were finding any difficulty, not only with the online teaching but also if they were facing any challenges,” the message said.
Further, it said that when parents were asked if we need to stop the online classes, the response was negative as they were very positive that the classes should continue.
“Therefore, a feedback form is being sent to you. I request to kindly fill it up and submitted. Based on the feedback will we decide our next course of action,” the message said.