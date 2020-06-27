MP: After blanket ban on online classes for pre-primary, primary kids, Indore private schools urge parents to support online education for children

Indore: Private schools in the city are collecting feedbacks from parents and urging them to support online classes for pre-primary and primary classes as well. The feedbacks are being collected online.

After receiving a number of complaints from parents, Madhya Pradesh school education department had ordered all schools to stop online classes for pre-primary and primary classes last week.

The order issued by the commissioner, Rajya Shiksha Kendra said that decision has been taken in view of the problems being faced by students who do not have a digital device and who are facing problems in recharging data.

Further, it noted that complaints had been received that some schools were conducting very long online classes, putting students and their parents to inconvenience.

Following a complete ban on online classes for pre-primary and primary classes, schools are now trying to show a different side of the coin, where parents are supportive and in favour of classes. Schools are continuously sending out messages to parents asking them to give positive feedback to online classes via online surveys.