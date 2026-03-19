MP ADPO Recruitment: Only 17 Posts Notified Against Over 600 Vacancies |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A significant shortage of assistant district public prosecution officers (ADPOs) in district courts across Madhya Pradesh has triggered concern after the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission announced recruitment for only 17 posts despite more than 600 vacancies.

The move has drawn criticism from aspirants and organisations, who said the limited number of posts fails to address the shortage. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier assured that appointments would be made soon to fill these gaps, raising expectations among candidates.

However, the latest notification issued on March 18, following directions from the state’s Home Department, includes just 17 positions, five for the general category, three each for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, four for Other Backward Classes and two for Economically Weaker Sections.

Aspirants have expressed dissatisfaction and are preparing for protests. The National Education Youth Union has repeatedly demanded that the government increase the number of vacancies in line with actual requirements.

Legal experts said the shortage of ADPOs is already affecting the judicial system, leading to delays in trials and case proceedings across the state.

Application and exam details

Candidates can apply online between April 9 and May 8 without a late fee. Applications submitted between May 9 and May 15 will incur a ?3,000 late fee, while submissions from May 16 to September 23 will attract a penalty of ?25,000. Applicants must hold a graduate or postgraduate degree in law.

Examination centres will be set up in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Admit cards will be released from October 10 and the OMR-based examination is scheduled for October 18.

Recruitment gaps over the years

The limited recruitment has reignited debate over the state’s hiring practices. In 2015, 251 ADPO posts were advertised, followed by a six-year gap with no examinations.

In 2021, 92 vacancies were announced, which were later increased to 256 in 2023 after protests. However, due to reservation-related issues, final results were declared for only 223 posts.

With hundreds of positions still vacant, the announcement of just 17 new vacancies in 2026 has intensified frustration among candidates and raised questions about the government’s commitment to strengthening the prosecution system.