MP: Accused Booked Under Murder Charges In Lineman’s Death In Mandsaur

Representational Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): After a seven-month-long probe, the police concluded that the crime of culpable homicide was chargeable against accused Jankilal Patidar in the death of lineman Sukhlal Nayak.

The unfortunate accident occurred on April 25, 2023, when Sukhlal of Badri village, the temporary lineman in the electricity department died after falling from an electric pole.

Reportedly, Jankilal of Barujana village, also known as Bherulal Patidar, took Sukhlal from his home at 7 am on the pretext of connecting wires to a power pole on a farm.

Despite Sukhlal's initial refusal, Jankilal insisted, claiming that labourers were present to cut down a tree on the farm.

Upon reaching Jankilal's farm, Sukhlal started working on the electric pole. Jankilal, using a tractor, pulled the wire connected to the pole, causing it to break. Sukhlal, who was on the pole, suffered severe injuries to his head and body, ultimately succumbing to the injuries on his way to the hospital.

Based on witness statements and the investigation report, the police concluded that Jankilal negligently caused the accident by taking Sukhlal without proper safety measures, leading to his untimely demise.

Following this, the police filed a case of culpable homicide under Section 304 A of the IPC against Jankilal.