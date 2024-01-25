MP: ABVP Submits Memorandum Over Students Clash At BRAUSS In Mhow | Representational Pic

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum raising its concern about the failed law and order situation in Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (BRAUSS), Mhow.

In their memorandum, they cited the incident of Monday night, in which students were beaten and were not allowed to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

ABVP district coordinator Shubham Chowdhry, Saurabh Jagirdar, Vaibhav Tiwari, Sunny Sharma, Vishal Prajapati, Animesh Chorasiya, Hitesh Chohan and other leaders were present when they handed over the memorandum in the university.

ABVP Mhow city secretary Vaibhav Tiwari said that the university was doing very well but the situation has become worse since January last year. Also, there seems no control of the university administration over the faculty, staff, and students in the last year and the students living in the hostel are having a sense of insecurity because of a group of students trying to stop other students from practicing their rituals.

ABVP university president Vishal Prajapati said that the students have taken admission in this university because they believe in the ethos and teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar but the very university, which has been made at his birthplace under his name is not able to guarantee the rights given by Dr Ambedkar through the constitution.