MP: 9 Children Hospitalised In Kukshi After Consuming Toxic Castor Seeds, Mistaken For Almonds

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Nine children in Kukshi village of Dhar district fell ill after consuming castor seeds, mistakenly thinking they were edible. They have been promptly admitted to the civil hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The block medical officer, Dr. Abhishek Rawat, provided assurance that all the children are undergoing treatment and are now out of danger.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Jatti Faliya, a liquor warehouse in Kukshi, where nine children began vomiting after ingesting castor seeds.

Family members claimed that the children confused the castor seeds for almonds due to their similar appearance. Unfortunately, castor seeds are highly toxic as they contain a harmful compound called ricin.

After consuming the seeds, the children started vomiting and and had fallen prey to diarrhea. However, the parents rushed them to the civil hospital for immediate treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Councilor Sanjay Sirvi and Kukshi police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav also visited the Civil Hospital to inquire about the children's well-being. They discussed the treatment with the doctors and spoke with the family members to gather more information.