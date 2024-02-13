 MP: 9 Children Hospitalised In Kukshi After Consuming Toxic Castor Seeds, Mistaken For Almonds
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 9 Children Hospitalised In Kukshi After Consuming Toxic Castor Seeds, Mistaken For Almonds

MP: 9 Children Hospitalised In Kukshi After Consuming Toxic Castor Seeds, Mistaken For Almonds

The block medical officer, Dr. Abhishek Rawat, provided assurance that all the children are undergoing treatment and are now out of danger.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Nine children in Kukshi village of Dhar district fell ill after consuming castor seeds, mistakenly thinking they were edible. They have been promptly admitted to the civil hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The block medical officer, Dr. Abhishek Rawat, provided assurance that all the children are undergoing treatment and are now out of danger.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Jatti Faliya, a liquor warehouse in Kukshi, where nine children began vomiting after ingesting castor seeds.

Family members claimed that the children confused the castor seeds for almonds due to their similar appearance. Unfortunately, castor seeds are highly toxic as they contain a harmful compound called ricin.

After consuming the seeds, the children started vomiting and and had fallen prey to diarrhea. However, the parents rushed them to the civil hospital for immediate treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Councilor Sanjay Sirvi and Kukshi police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav also visited the Civil Hospital to inquire about the children's well-being. They discussed the treatment with the doctors and spoke with the family members to gather more information.

Read Also
IIM-Indore Placement 2024: Highest Package Of Rs 1 Cr; Avg Salary At Rs 25.6 LPA; 19% Offers From...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 3 Killed, 3 Critical As Car Collides With Truck In Neemuch

MP: 3 Killed, 3 Critical As Car Collides With Truck In Neemuch

MP: Amid 'Delhi Chalo' Call, Farmers Forced To Sit At Police Station In Barwani

MP: Amid 'Delhi Chalo' Call, Farmers Forced To Sit At Police Station In Barwani

MP: 9 Children Hospitalised In Kukshi After Consuming Toxic Castor Seeds, Mistaken For Almonds

MP: 9 Children Hospitalised In Kukshi After Consuming Toxic Castor Seeds, Mistaken For Almonds

MP: Detained K'taka Farmers Diverted To Ujjain; Accuse Cops Of Forcing Them Out Of Train At Bhopal...

MP: Detained K'taka Farmers Diverted To Ujjain; Accuse Cops Of Forcing Them Out Of Train At Bhopal...

IIM-Indore Placement 2024: Highest Package Of Rs 1 Cr; Avg Salary At Rs 25.6 LPA; 19% Offers From...

IIM-Indore Placement 2024: Highest Package Of Rs 1 Cr; Avg Salary At Rs 25.6 LPA; 19% Offers From...