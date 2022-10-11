MP: 81 feet Lord Balaji Idol to be inaugurated in Khandwa

Representative Photo |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chaigaon Makhan village of Khandwa district will soon get an 81-foot Lord Balaji statue, which is stated to be world's second tallest statue of Lord Balaji. The 81 feet high idol of Lord Balaji will be installed at Balaji Dham located at Chaigaon Makhan village of Khandwa district.

All preparations ahead of the inauguration have almost been completed and the statue of Balaji is ready for inauguration. Social worker Ritesh Goel has already performed the bhumi pujan at Balaji Dham in Chaigaon Makhan, amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

The inauguration of the idol will be done as per religious traditions and customs following consecration of the idol. Devotees will be able to offer flowers to the idol with the help of a hydraulic open lift at the temple.

Notably, besides installation of the grand idol, the temple premises is being upgraded with world class facilities with technical interventions. Goel said that with installation of the idol, it will provide a golden chance to attract tourists to the district. The move is aimed at giving a true cultural and historical identity to the village. Along with Bhoomi Pujan of the idol, a grand event is going to be organised at the site at the earliest.