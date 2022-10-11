e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 81 feet Lord Balaji Idol to be inaugurated in Khandwa

MP: 81 feet Lord Balaji Idol to be inaugurated in Khandwa

All preparations ahead of the inauguration have almost been completed and the statue of Balaji is ready for inauguration.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chaigaon Makhan village of Khandwa district will soon get an 81-foot Lord Balaji statue, which is stated to be world's second tallest statue of Lord Balaji. The 81 feet high idol of Lord Balaji will be installed at Balaji Dham located at Chaigaon Makhan village of Khandwa district. 

All preparations ahead of the inauguration have almost been completed and the statue of Balaji is ready for inauguration. Social worker Ritesh Goel has already performed the bhumi pujan at Balaji Dham in Chaigaon Makhan, amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

The inauguration of the idol will be done as per religious traditions and customs following consecration of the idol. Devotees will be able to offer flowers to the idol with the help of a hydraulic open lift at the temple. 

Notably, besides installation of the grand idol, the temple premises is being upgraded with world class facilities with technical interventions. Goel said that with installation of the idol, it will provide a golden chance to attract tourists to the district. The move is aimed at giving a true cultural and historical identity to the village. Along with Bhoomi Pujan of the idol, a grand event is going to be organised at the site at the earliest.

Read Also
Khandwa: BJP leader sets example, pays fine of traffic violators
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Fireworks shops for Diwali to be set up from October 21

Indore: Fireworks shops for Diwali to be set up from October 21

Indore: St Paul college gets Grade A accreditation

Indore: St Paul college gets Grade A accreditation

Indore: Man jumps from 6th floor fed up with harassment by wife

Indore: Man jumps from 6th floor fed up with harassment by wife

Indore: People reluctant to use public washrooms after pandemic

Indore: People reluctant to use public washrooms after pandemic

Indore: Ghazal Sandhya organised on Jagjit Singh’s death anniversary 

Indore: Ghazal Sandhya organised on Jagjit Singh’s death anniversary 