MP: 790 couples tie knot under CM Kanya Vivah-Nikah Yojana in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 790 couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony held at Bukharadas Baba Prangan in Mundi town on Tuesday organised under the CM Kanya Vivah-Nikah Yojana.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually attended the ceremony and extended wishes to the newlywed couples and appreciated the event.

He said that the scheme was launched to ensure that daughters from financially weaker sections were married in a respectable manner and to provide monetary assistance for their marriage.

He also briefed about Ladli Behna Scheme, wherein eligible women in the state would get Rs 1,000 monthly assistance.

MP Gyaneshwar Patil, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel, district panchayat president Kanchan Tanve, vice president of Tourism Development Corporation Narendra Singh Tomar, collector Anoop Kumar Singh and Punasa SDM Chander Singh Solanki besides various public representatives and officers, employees also attended the mass wedding.