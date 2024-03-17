 MP: 688 Kg Poppy Straw, Pistol With 3 Live Rounds Seized In Neemuch
MP: 688 Kg Poppy Straw, Pistol With 3 Live Rounds Seized In Neemuch

Surveillance on the suspected route was mounted.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 12:17 AM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Mandsaur intercepted a Mahindra pickup and motorcycle near village Pichhla on Basai-Melkehda Road in Shamgarh tehsil of Mandsaur district and recovered a total 688.3 kg of poppy straw and one pistol with 3 live rounds on Saturday.

After receiving specific intelligence that a Mahindra pickup having a registration number of Madhya Pradesh would be carrying poppy straw from the Shamgarh area to Rajasthan, a team of officers of CBN Mandsaur was formed and dispatched in the early hours of Saturday.

Surveillance on the suspected route was mounted. On seeing the preventive team, the occupants of the pickup abandoned the vehicle near Pichhala village on Basai-Melkehda Road and managed to escape in cover of darkness.

The pickup was thoroughly searched, which resulted in the recovery of a total of 34 bags of poppy straw weighing 688.3 kg under the cover cargo of oranges. One pistol with 3 live rounds was also recovered. After completion of legal formalities, the recovered poppy straw, Mahindra pickup, cover cargo, pistol with live rounds, and one motorcycle were seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation was under progress.

