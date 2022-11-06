MP: 5-day faculty development event starts at Dr Ambedkar University

FP PHOTO

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the fourth convocation, under the joint aegis of UGC STRIDE Project Component-I and IQAC at Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, a 5-day faculty development programme on the topic 'Convocation & Research Oriented NAAC SSR' was started.

In the inaugural session, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. D.K. Sharma said that the university is constantly doing new activities in research.

Eminent social scientist Prof. Sunil Goyal said that we cannot establish academic paradigms without quality research. Research helps us in systematic reading.

While preparing the departmental profile, we should not only mention the work of the department but also the research activities of the students. IQAC chairperson and UGC STRIDE project director Prof. DK Verma said that this faculty development programme would provide a new direction to the faculty members. Dr Praveen Choudhary conducted the programme and the vote of thanks was given by Dr Ramshankar.