MP: 4 head of cattle infected with lumpy virus in Sonkatch tehsil

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Four head of cattle have been found to be infected with the lumpy virus here at Jalodia, Nipaniya and Panda Jangir villages of Sonkatch tehsil of Dewas district.

As per the details, the first case was detected in a stray cattle in Nipaniya village. Upon getting information, a team was dispatched from Pipalrawan for a vaccination drive. While the second case was logged from Jalodia village, the veterinary officer has taken samples after conducting a test and urged residents to stay away from infected cattle for 7 days. Blood samples of other suspected animals are being taken and sent to the laboratory in Bhopal. Veterinary officer Vikram Malviya said that a team of doctors reached Panda Jagir and sent test samples to Bhopal for further tests. Samples of three suspected cattle have been sent to Bhopal.. He also stressed the need to isolate the affected cattle by raising awareness among the animal owners and taking necessary measures for the prevention of the disease.

On the other hand, the government and administration along with NGOs have been creating awareness of the virus among people and urging them to vaccinate cattle in large numbers to prevent the spread of the disease. Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle through mosquitoes, flies and by direct contact, as also through contaminated food and water.