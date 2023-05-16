MP: 4 get life in jail for murder in Sardarpur

representative pic

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Court of Additional Sessions Judge Class II, Radhakishan Malviya awarded life imprisonment to four, including two women, for murdering a farmer, said additional public prosecutor Sharad Kumar Purohit. Purohit said that the accused quartets, Gendalal, 55, his wife Dhanabai, 50, Pawan, 25 and daughter Pooja, 22, of Barkheda village were pronounced guilty under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act for murdering farmer Champalal. Purohit added that the court pronounced its judgement after listening to testimony of 18 witnesses in the court as well as post-mortem report of doctors from Baroda, Gujarat.

According to information, the incident took place in 2019. On the day of incident, Champalal was working in his agricultural field when accused Gendalal and his son Pawan attacked him over some trivial issue. Somehow, Champlal rushed to his house. Later, Gendalal, Pawan, Dhanabai and Pooja came to his place with swords and started abusing him. They asked Champalal to come outside.

As soon has he came out, accused attacked him with the swords and stick. Large number of people witnessed the incident. Champalal’s wife Gangabai and son Narayan saved him and later taken to Hospital. They lodged their complaint with Rajod police station. Since injuries were serious, they took him to Baroda, Gujarat, where Champalal died 10-day later.