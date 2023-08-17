MP: 3 Men Drown In Pond During Picnic In Dewas

Udaynagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three men drowned while taking bath in a pond during picnic in Dewas district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Bhairav Kund, a picnic spot under Udaynagar police station limits, about 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Jafar, 22, Yasin, 28, of Sirpur locality under Chandannagar police station and Sufin, 18, son of Rafiq Shaikh, Jabar Colony, Khajrana.

Udaynagar police station in-charge Ajay Gurjar said 14 men from Indore went for a picnic at Bhairav Kund.

While taking bath, one of them started drowning and two others tried to save him, he said.

All the three men drowned, the official said, adding the deceased were in the age group of 28 to 30 years.

Search operation could not be conducted on Tuesday night due to darkness, he said.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force team started the search operation on Wednesday morning and fished out the three bodies, the official said.

After incident the search for the body continued till late night. On Wednesday, with the help of a local diver, all three bodies were fished out. Local divers Jitendra, Suresh, Kailash, Pema, of Nahar Jhabua said that every year 10 to 11 people lose their lives here.

