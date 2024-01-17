MP: 3 Killed As Truck Hits Bike

Representational image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including a minor girl, were killed after the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck on Lebar Nayagaon four-lane about seven kilometres away from Badnawar on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Deepak, 25, of Bhatkhareli, Basantibai, 45, of Dholana and Ghori, 14, of Beganda. All of them were relatives.

The trio was en route from Bhatkhareli village to Badnawar when the truck carrying sheep and goats hit their bike. The impact of the collision led to the immediate death of the girl, while Basantibai succumbed to her injuries, while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Deepak, who was in critical condition, was shifted to Ratlam for further medical assistance, where he died. The accident resulted in a traffic jam on the road, causing inconvenience to commuters. The police have seized the truck and registered a case against the driver. Post-mortem examinations were conducted and the bodies were handed over to the kin of the deceased.

Police uncover wife's harassment behind man ending life in Sardarpur

Nanpur police uncovered the wife's harassment behind a man taking an extreme step to end his life recently. According to sources, in a tragic incident in Sardarpur's Laxmi Nagar under Rajgarh, a youth, Lal Singh, committed suicide on December 27. The police investigation revealed a distressing case of harassment by his wife, Sangeetabai, a government teacher. Lal Singh, a resident of Chikalkui village under Nanpur police station was compelled to handle all household chores, from cooking to washing clothes and utensils.

The deceased, a labourer, succumbed to the emotional turmoil caused by the constant mistreatment from his wife. Sangeetabai, pre-occupied with her job, neglected her domestic responsibilities, leading to a strained relationship. Lal Singh's despair reached a breaking point and he ended his life by hanging himself after consuming acid. The police have registered a case against Sangeetabai, following a thorough investigation. This unfortunate incident sheds light on the importance of addressing mental health and domestic issues within families, urging society to promote empathy and understanding in relationships.