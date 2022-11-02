MP: 3 drug peddlers held with 33kg poppy husk in jawad

FP Photo

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Under a special campaign for the prevention of drug smuggling and trafficking, Singoli police arrested three persons and seized 33kg of poppy husk from their possession.

As per case details, the police received a tip-off that some drug smugglers were coming from Neemuch to deliver a consignment of drugs to drug peddlers coming from Rajasthan and Punjab. Following this, the police put up a naka near Kadwasa Square on Bengu Singoli Road and held three suspects recovering 33kg poppy husk worth Rs 50k from their possession. Three android mobile phones worth Rs 32k were also seized. The arrested persons have been identified as Dilkhush Bhil (23), a resident of Devipura Aabad village, Neemuch district, Armaan Singh (22), resident of Rampura, Fazilka district, Punjab and Bharatram Bhat (20), resident of Nukera Village, Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan.

A case under section 8/15 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Singoli Police station. The police said the accused was produced before a local court and taken into police custody. Further probe is on.