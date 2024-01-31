MP: 3-Day Cooperative Leadership Training Programme Concludes In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the collaborative efforts of national cooperative education centre, New Delhi, and district cooperative union, Dhar, a three-day cooperative leadership development training programme was concluded here on Wednesday.

District deputy commissioner Varsha Srivas inaugurated the event by garlanding and worshipping Goddess Saraswati. The training aimed to enhance the skills and leadership qualities of officials from urban credit institutions across the district.

Officials, consisting of 45 officials from 22 Shayari Sakh institutions in Gandhwani, Dhamnod and Dhar tehsil, participated in the programme. Insights into the effective management systems, leadership development strategies for operators, and necessary preparations before conducting meetings were imparted to the attendees.

Distinguished members such as former principal of Cooperative Training Centre, Indore, KL Rathore, founder and Sadguru Cooperative Society member Govind Mukadam and senior cooperative inspector Vijendra Roonwal imparted the training.

A comprehensive tour of the national award-winning Sadhguru Cooperative Credit Institution was also conducted. The programme was conducted by district cooperative union CEO Shubhend Singh Pawar and district cooperative union clerk Lakshmi Narayan Chavda proposed a vote of thanks.

GeM portal training held

Dhar: In a bid to enhance transparency and efficiency in the procurement process, Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal training was organised at the collectorate auditorium on Wednesday.

The training was held under the collaboration of the district trade and industry centre and small industries corporation, Bhopal. The training witnessed participation from all departments.

Participants were enlightened on the seamless operations of the GeM portal, emphasising its transparency features.

The portal allows government departments to make cashless and paperless transactions, enabling direct purchases without tenders.

Master trainer Alka Pachori provided insights into various aspects of the portal, including vendor assessment services, availability, help desk support, Aadhaar verification, profile updation, payment methods, bidding processes and the terms and conditions of the portal.