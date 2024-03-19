MP: 2,82,560 Voters Of Mhow To Exercise Franchise

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of the Dhar-Mhow parliamentary seat will be decided by 19,46,627 voters of 8 assembly constituencies, including Dhar, Mhow, Sardarpur, Gandhwani, Kukshi, Manawar, Dharmapuri and Badnawar. There are 9,75,437 men, 9,71,145 women and 45 other voters.

Savitri Thakur from BJP and Radheshyam Muvel from Congress have been made candidates for this parliamentary seat. Voting for Mhow-Dhar Lok Sabha seat will be held in the fourth phase of Madhya Pradesh on May 13. Nominations for this will start from April 18. April 25 will be the last date for submitting nominations.

According to SDM Charanjit Singh Hooda, this time a total of 2,82,560 voters will vote from the Mhow assembly for the Lok Sabha elections. In which there are 1,43,073 male voters, 1,39,482 female voters. There are also 5 other voters. Voting will be held at 280 polling stations in Mhow assembly. It has 260 polling stations along with 20 auxiliary polling stations.

The administration has also made complete preparations to ensure and monitor compliance with the rules of the model code of conduct. Along with this, FST and SST teams have also been formed.

The boundaries of Indore, Khandwa and Khargone Lok Sabha constituencies along with Mhow-Dhar are connected to Mhow. Due to this, checking points will be made at many checkpoints. For this, at present there will be two SSTs and one reserve SST team. Along with this, additional SST teams can also be formed on the basis of checking points in the upcoming meeting.

The target is to get 100 percent voting from the Mhow assembly in the Lok Sabha elections. The code of conduct has come into force. Seeing this, everyone voluntarily appeals to remove promotional boards, banners, and other materials.

The SDM appealed to the voters to participate enthusiastically in this great festival of democracy by exercising their franchise.