MP: 28 tonnes of Jal Kumbhi extracted from Kunda

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): During ongoing cleanliness drive under Mukhyamantri Shehr Swacchta Sankalp campaign, 28 tonnes of water hyacinth (jal kumbhi) and three tonnes of dry waste were extracted from Kunda river in Khargone on Wednesday. Water Hyacinth is a plant which absorbs oxygen from water bodies leaving marine lives prone to death. The campaign launched by Khargone Collector Shivraj Singh Verma on May 7 continued for the 11th consecutive day on Wednesday.

During this period, around 10.46 tonnes of water hyacinth was removed from the river. The extraction rate increased on Wednesday after eight JCBs, seven tractors and eight dumers (five JCBs continued to work till 9 pm) and a considerable amount of manpower deployed by labour, mineral and other departments.

Directing Sand Traders Association mineral officer Sawan Chauhan said that he was working on a different action plan for future. Mineral Inspector Reena Pathak, Aarti Geete, Neetu Tawde and many others participated in Shramdaan.