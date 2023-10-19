 MP: 23 Get Suspension Notice For Skipping Training In Khandwa
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): As many 23 officials, including some assistant teachers, were served suspension notices for skipping electoral training programme without authorisation, officials said on Thursday. An electoral training programme for presiding officers and polling officers appointed for the assembly elections is being organised since October 18 at Government Girls College (GDC College), Government MLB Girls School and Government SN College.

District panchayat CEO Shailendra Singh Solanki ordered the action against the erring government employees and sought reply. He also said that strict action would be initiated if the employees failed to provide satisfactory reply.

Those served with notices included assistant teacher Vikram Sonrish, teacher Sapna Dhiman, asst. revenue sub inspector Balakdas, training officer Girjala, teacher Mamta Padonia, development block officer Pratap Singh Muvel, assistant teacher Subhash Chandra Chore,forest ranger Dinesh Kumar Jamre, teacher Kirti Choukse, veteran teacher Seema Senani, assistant sub inspector Kavita Chauhan, forest official Virendra Sharma, assistant teacher Shashank Nadkarni, and among others.

Solanki spoke of zero tolerance towards poor and unprofessional work culture. The general public need not to suffer because of such erring employees, he added.

