MP: 21st Century Will Be India's Era Of Global Leadership: CM

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, virtually inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan Aur Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal, marking a significant stride towards social uplift and employment-based public welfare.

During this, a programme was also held at Dhar's Udayaranjan Maidan, where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi emphasised the government's commitment to providing financial aid to the underprivileged, with benefits amounting to crores being directly transferred to their accounts.

During the launch event, PM Modi distributed Ayushman health cards and essential kits to sewer and septic tank workers, symbolising a concerted effort to address the needs of marginalised communities.

Over one lakh workers benefited from this initiative, highlighting the government's focus on inclusive development. Echoing PM Modi's sentiments, CM Mohan Yadav expressed optimism about India's future, asserting that the 21st century will be India's era of leadership on the global stage. He applauded the Prime Minister's initiatives, citing India's emergence as the fifth-largest economy worldwide and lauding schemes aimed at improving cleanliness and uplifting disadvantaged sections.

CM Yadav reiterated the government's commitment to tribal welfare, announcing plans to establish Krantiveer Tantya Bhil University in Khargone. He praised PM Modi's vision for a cleaner India, with Indore receiving accolades as the cleanest city for the seventh consecutive year. The event witnessed the distribution of benefits to various beneficiaries, underscoring the government's focus on inclusive growth.

Representatives including former Union Minister Vikram Verma and MLA Neena Verma were present, reflecting broad political support for the welfare initiatives. Notably, the PM-SURAJ national portal aims to empower disadvantaged communities, including Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, through schemes like the Chhattisgarh Loan Scheme and various self-employment initiatives.

The portal will facilitate easier access to financial assistance, fostering entrepreneurship and economic independence. In Dhar district alone, substantial progress has been made in implementing welfare schemes, with thousands of beneficiaries receiving financial support under different programs. From concessional loans to health insurance coverage, the government's efforts are aimed at improving the quality of life for all citizens.