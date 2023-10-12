MP: 200 Talents Of Agrawal Samaj Feted

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Agrasen Jayanti Mahotsav, a felicitation ceremony for talented students was organised by Agrawal Panchayat Trust at Agrawal Bhawan, Patni Bazaar. The guests of the programme were Dr Vivek Jain, orthopaedic specialist, Dr Arpit Airen, Vandana Bansal, director of RK Bansal International School, Krutika Bansal. Vijay Agrawal, president of Agrawal Panchayat Trust, presided.

The programme was started by garlanding the portrait of Maharaja Agrasen and lighting the lamp. Motivating the students, Trust president Vijay Agrawal said that for those who understand the value of time, time makes them precious, life is a game, and it depends on you whether you want to be a player or a toy. Dr Vivek Jain said that by working hard with concentration we can achieve the goal. Dr Arpit Airen said that hard work is hidden behind every success. Vandana Bansal inspired the children to adopt discipline in life. Krutika Bansal told the children that there should be curiosity in the mind and there should also be a desire to learn something from it.

Honouring the talented children, mementoes and certificates were presented to them by the guests. More than 200 children were honoured in the programme. The programme was conducted by trustees Deepak Mittal, Gopal Agrawal and Ravi Bansal.

