 MP: 2 Women Among 3 Electrocuted While Travelling On Tractor, 5 Others Hurt
Three labourers died tragically due to the impact, and their last rites will be performed in their village on Wednesday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 11:35 PM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including two women from Jhabua and Alirajpur district, were electrocuted after they came in contact with a live wire. Five others were also seriously injured and they are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Viram village. The accident was reported at Surendranagar of Gujarat on Tuesday afternoon when they were heading to a cotton field sitting in a tractor trolley. Those who were killed include, Urmila, 25, a resident of Bhanda Kheda village in Jhabua, Ladu Ben Bharma, 50, a resident of ChottaKhatuja and Kaju Mohan, 35, a resident of Dunglawani village in Alirajpur district.

Notably, in search of employment, thousands of people from the tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar and Barwani districts, migrate to different places in Gujarat to work as laborers to support their families. Local police informed that at the time of the incident, as many as 27 labourers were present in a tractor trolley. The accident happened when the tractor was passing close to the power line and a total of eight labourers were injured. Three labourers died tragically due to the impact, and their last rites will be performed in their village on Wednesday.

