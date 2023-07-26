MP: 2 Eve Teasers Beaten Up, Tonsured By Mob In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In order to teach a lesson to the eve teaser, an angry mob thrashed two persons, allegedly after an eve-teasing incident. After thrashing the youths, the angry mob also shaved their heads to teach them a lesson.

Incident was reported at Shamgarh tehsil of Mandsaur district on Tuesday evening afternoon. Though the incident was reported on Tuesday evening, it came to fore after the video of the entire incident went viral. Police registered a case against seven people after the video of the incident went viral.

Girls Waiting For Bus Were Teased

According to the information received, two girl students who were waiting for the bus to go home from coaching were teased by two youths. When the girl students protested, both started threatening them.

After this, the people present on the spot caught both the miscreants and thrashed them fiercely. Along with this, people tonsured them. The video of the incident has also surfaced.

Here, as soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and took both of them to the police station. The police have registered a case against both the miscreants. Along with this, the police have registered a case against seven people for assaulting the accused and cutting their hair. Based on the viral video, the police are looking for the perpetrators of the assault.

