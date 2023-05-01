MP: 170 cartons of beer seized by Pithampur police

Representative Image | Pixabay

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 170 cartons of beer being transported illegally from Indore to Alirajpur by a Bolero vehicle were seized on AB Road by the Pithampur police from vehicle number MH15 FB 9692. City superintendent of police Tarunendra Singh Baghel told that on the basis of the information received from the informer, vehicles were being checked on AB Road.

The price of the illegal beer is said to be Rs 734000, Pithampur police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Bhadoria said that the vehicle has been seized and two accused Pataliya Bhilala and Raman Bamania, both residents of Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar have been arrested.