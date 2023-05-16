MP: 165 Ratlam youths receive appointment letters in Rojgar Mela

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for ministry of development of north eastern region & ministry of cooperation, B L Verma on Tuesday distributed 165 appointment letters to youths for jobs in Government departments in the Rojgar Mela. Speaking in the programme, Union Minister Verma said that over 10 lakh youths in the country would get jobs by the end of December 23 in government departments.

He said that Rojgar Mela was organised on Tuesday at 45 places in the country and 71,000 youths received appointment letters for government jobs.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speedy development was visible in all areas like defence, railway, postal services, construction etc. He said that metro projects were being implemented speedily and also the Jal Marg. Every day 4,000 houses were being constructed under the PM Awas Yojana. Till date 11 crore houses have been provided with water under Jal Jeevan Mission. Solar energy production in last eight years has gone up 20 fold. Union Minister Verma also mentioned progress made in various fields specially mentioning that Ayushman Bharat Yojana had benefitted 50 crore people.

MP Guman Singh Damor also spoke in the programme. Post Master General (Indore) Priti Agrawal gave welcome speech while Pankhuri Bhansali and Niranjan Giri conducted the programme.

People’s representatives and Government officials were also present in the programme.

