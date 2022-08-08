e-Paper Get App

MP: 14 cars swept away, 50 picnickers rush to safety after sudden surge in Khargone river water

The picnickers rushed to higher places in the forest to save themselves, leaving their cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) behind, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): At least 14 cars were swept away while around 50 people ran for safety to higher places in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district due to sudden rise of water in a river after rains, police said on Monday.

The people, including women and children, all from Indore district, were on Sunday evening enjoying a picnic near the Sukdi river in Katkoot forest under Balwada police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh Pawar said.

Following rains in the area, the river water level suddenly rose.

At least 14 cars, including some SUVs, were swept away in the waters, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and pulled out 10 cars and SUVs with the help of tractors of local villagers.

The cars, however, failed to start due to technical glitches as water had entered the vehicles, the official said.

The picnickers were later sent to their homes in other vehicles, he said.

Three other cars were swept away to far off places, while one was stuck near a bridge pole, he said.

Local police have been asked to put up a board in the area, informing about the danger of sudden water surge at such places, the official said.

article-image
Indore

