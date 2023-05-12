MP: 12 injured as passenger bus collides head-on with truck in Sanawad

Sanawad(Madhya Pradesh): Twelve passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck near Polytechnic College in Sanawad on Friday afternoon, police said. Three critically injured passengers were referred to Indore. The bus was heading to Khandwa from Indore with passengers from Maharashtra when it met with the accident on Indore- Icchapur state highway around 2 am. The bus driver and conductor fled from the spot. Search is on to nab them.

Sanawad police said that eyewitnesses to the accident have held the bus driver responsible for the accident. In their statement, they said that the bus driver tried to over-take another passenger bus on the narrow road and collided head-on with the truck, said police.

After the accident, the bus driver and conductor fled the spot leaving passengers and bus on the road. The truck driver also sustained injuries in the accident. After the accident, there was chaos at the site. Passersby immediately called ambulance and took all injured to the civil hospital. Doctors there referred three critically injured passengers to Indore. Police have booked the bus driver and a search is on to nab him.